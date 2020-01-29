COUCH, Douglas
Falcon Herewini (Doug):
Peacefully at his home on January 27, 2020; in his 88th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Elaine, much loved father and father-in-law of Lynne and Andrew, Gail and Graeme, Dean, and Grant and Danielle, and loved and respected grandad of Hana, Te Rangi, Ranee; Bex, Sarah; Marrissa, Maddy, and Georgia-Mae; Jazmine and Jade, and all his great-grandchildren. Whanau and friends may pay their respects to Doug at Rapaki Marae, Tomorrow (Thursday) from 1.30pm His funeral service will commence at 11.00am on Friday, followed by interment at the Rapaki Urupa.
Published in The Press on Jan. 29, 2020