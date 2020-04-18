CARROLL,
Douglas Leon (Doug):
Died, aged 76 years, at Wellington Hospital on March 25, 2020, after a short illness, surrounded by family. Much loved father and father-in-law of Bernard and Vicki, Leon and Rose-Anna, Jason, Marree and Derek. Dearly loved husband of the late June. Loving Poppa of Emily, Josh, Jacob, Laurie, Tori and Heath. Special thanks to the staff of Ward 7 North for their care and support. Due to the current lockdown a funeral service for Doug will be held at a later date.
Published in The Press on Apr. 18, 2020