CAREY, Douglas George:
Passed away from natural causes on April 19, 2020, aged 78. Son of the late Douglas Carey and Joan Bradley. Husband of Joan and brother to the late Ron Carey. Brother to Neil Carey, Jennifer Smith (Brisbane), and Dale Carey-Jones (Mandurah WA). Ex husband of Jan and father and father-in-law to Bridget and Allan Robertson, Jim and Owen, and Sharon and Mark Cherry.
He will surely be missed by
all his Christchurch relatives. Rest in Peace George.
Published in The Press on May 9, 2020