CANNING,
Douglas Alexander Edward:
Doug passed on May 18, 2020. He is the beloved father of Bridget Danson and partner Graeme Fox, Malcolm Canning and Maxine Canning, and the Grandfather of Holly Bluett in Dallas, Texas, and Nicholas Danson in Melbourne, Australia. Doug is also the oldest brother of Sylvia Kidd and Ian Canning. He was a kind, gentle, loving man and will be greatly missed. Messages to [email protected] Due to current restrictions, service will be by invitation only.
Published in The Press on May 23, 2020