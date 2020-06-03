Douglas CAMERON

Service Information
Galbraith Funeral Services Limited
26 King Street
Temuka, Canterbury
036159909
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 5, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Ashburton Club and M.S.A
266 Havelock St
Ashburton
Death Notice

CAMERON,
Douglas Noel (Noel):
Peacefully, after a long illness, on Monday, June 1, 2020, at Radius Millstream, Ashburton. Aged 83. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Sonya and Ray, Alan and Abbie. Loved grandad 'Noel' of Paytn, and remembered by Penny. A Funeral Service for Noel will be held at the Ashburton Club and M.S.A, 266 Havelock St, Ashburton, on Friday, June 5, at 1.00pm. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Radius Millstream for your care of Noel. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications, please, to 3 Rubicon Place, Hei Hei, Christchurch 8042.

Published in The Press on June 3, 2020
