CALLANDER,
Douglas John (Doug):
On October 12, 2019, aged 92 years. Dearly loved father of John, Susan and Ian, and a much loved father-in-law to Kerry and Geraldine. Adored grandfather (Poppa) to Jason, Amy, Damon, Jaxson, Harley, Genevieve and Siobhan. Great-grandfather to Jade, Oliver and Archer. Doug will also be very sadly missed by his step-grandchildren Bernard, Andre, Jasmine and step-great-grandchildren, his special friend Shane, Lan and family, and Doug's very good neighbours in Longcroft Terrace. Doug was well travelled and will be very fondly remembered by a large circle of friends in New Zealand and overseas. In lieu of flowers, donations to the RSA would be appreciated and may be left at the service or online at https://www.rsa.org.nz/donate. A funeral service for Doug will be held in Lychgate Funeral Service, 7 Johnsonville Rd, Wellington, on Monday, October 21 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. All messages to the Callander family, C/- Lychgate Funerals, 306 Willis Street, Wellington 6011.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ (04) 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in The Press on Oct. 16, 2019