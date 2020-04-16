BROWN, Douglas Maxwell:
Peacefully, on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Wakatipu Care Home, aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Charlotte (Betty) (nee McKinstry), loved father and father-in-law of Nigel, Derek, Maurice, Julian, Bridget, Anna, Rachael and Julie, and a treasured Grandad to his many grandchildren. Special thanks to all staff at Bupa Wakatipu Care Home. Due to Covid-19 restrictions in place, a service and celebration of Douglas' life will be held at a later date. Messages to
[email protected]
Published in The Press on Apr. 16, 2020