BRAMLEY,
Douglas Raymond (Doug):
Passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, at Palm Grove Rest Home on Sunday, June 14, 2020, aged 90 years. Beloved husband of Janet. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Richard and Julie, Greg and Sharne. Loved granddad of Logan, Anabel, Harlan and Dexter. Loved uncle of Bob (dec) and Patsy. Special thanks to the staff at Palm Grove, and Christchurch and Burwood hospitals for all their support and care of Doug. Messages to the Bramley family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made online via the St John website. A funeral service for Doug will be held at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel (entry from Gardiners Road, then Wilkinsons Road only), on Friday, June 19, 2020, at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press on June 17, 2020