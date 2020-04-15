BAIN,
Douglas James (Doug):
On April 12, 2020, at Burwood Hospital, Christchurch. Loved husband of Virginia, father of Tony (Wales), Andrew (Oamaru), Nicola (Christchurch). Loved Grandad of Odin and Torin, Luke, Kate and Oliver. Eldest son of Morris and Maretta Bain, brother of the late Graeme and Robert, brother and brother-in-law of Shirley and Tom Mockford, and Lois Gill.
At rest, At last.
A private cremation has been held. Messages to 902 Leeston Dunsandel Road, RD 2, Leeston 7682.
Published in The Press on Apr. 15, 2020