ABBOTT,
Douglas William (Doug):
On December 8, 2019, passed away peacefully after a long illness, at Burwood Hospital, aged 77 years. Dearly and much loved husband of Lyn, loved father and father-in-law of Jeff and Vicky, Nicky and Nathan, loving stepfather of Adele and Steve, Greg and Janine, and Janelle and Rod, loving grandfather of his 10 grandchildren, and loving brother of Daph. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Margaret Stoddart for their care of Doug. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Doug Abbott, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with Doug's wishes, a private cremation has been held.
Wishing for fair weather sailing ahead –
you will be forever
in our hearts.
Published in The Press on Dec. 11, 2019