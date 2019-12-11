Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas ABBOTT. View Sign Death Notice



Douglas William (Doug):

On December 8, 2019, passed away peacefully after a long illness, at Burwood Hospital, aged 77 years. Dearly and much loved husband of Lyn, loved father and father-in-law of Jeff and Vicky, Nicky and Nathan, loving stepfather of Adele and Steve, Greg and Janine, and Janelle and Rod, loving grandfather of his 10 grandchildren, and loving brother of Daph. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Margaret Stoddart for their care of Doug. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Doug Abbott, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with Doug's wishes, a private cremation has been held.

Wishing for fair weather sailing ahead –

you will be forever

in our hearts.







ABBOTT,Douglas William (Doug):On December 8, 2019, passed away peacefully after a long illness, at Burwood Hospital, aged 77 years. Dearly and much loved husband of Lyn, loved father and father-in-law of Jeff and Vicky, Nicky and Nathan, loving stepfather of Adele and Steve, Greg and Janine, and Janelle and Rod, loving grandfather of his 10 grandchildren, and loving brother of Daph. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Margaret Stoddart for their care of Doug. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Doug Abbott, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with Doug's wishes, a private cremation has been held.Wishing for fair weather sailing ahead –you will be foreverin our hearts. Published in The Press on Dec. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers