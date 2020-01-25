MOORE, Dougal James:
19.03.55 – 02.12.19
Christine; Jaclyn, Jonny and Olivia; Sam and Matt and Esther sincerely thank everyone for their support over the past weeks since Dougal's death and in the months prior, during his illness. We have been overwhelmed by the numerous acts of kindness we have received. The many flowers, plants, cards, messages, visitors and gifts of food have been greatly appreciated. Thank you to the large number of people who came and helped us farewell Dougal. He was a part of many people's lives and your presence was a lovely tribute. Thank you to Rev. Johanna Warren and the St David's Union Parish for caring for us during this time and conducting Dougal's service in such a thoughtful and appropriate way. Also thank you to the Wakanui Hockey team for their guard of honour at the end of the service. A special thank you to the various medical teams who helped care for Dougal. Ashburton Hospital Ward 1 Day Care and Oncology, Three Rivers Health and Pharmacy and the District Nursing Service. To everyone who helped us in any way, please accept this acknowledgement as a personal expression of our deepest gratitude and appreciation. You have helped make this very sad and difficult time a little easier.
"Let us never know
what old age is,
Let us know the
happiness time brings,
Not count the years."
Ausonius
Published in The Press on Jan. 25, 2020