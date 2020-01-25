Acknowledgment

MOORE, Dougal James:

19.03.55 – 02.12.19

Christine; Jaclyn, Jonny and Olivia; Sam and Matt and Esther sincerely thank everyone for their support over the past weeks since Dougal's death and in the months prior, during his illness. We have been overwhelmed by the numerous acts of kindness we have received. The many flowers, plants, cards, messages, visitors and gifts of food have been greatly appreciated. Thank you to the large number of people who came and helped us farewell Dougal. He was a part of many people's lives and your presence was a lovely tribute. Thank you to Rev. Johanna Warren and the St David's Union Parish for caring for us during this time and conducting Dougal's service in such a thoughtful and appropriate way. Also thank you to the Wakanui Hockey team for their guard of honour at the end of the service. A special thank you to the various medical teams who helped care for Dougal. Ashburton Hospital Ward 1 Day Care and Oncology, Three Rivers Health and Pharmacy and the District Nursing Service. To everyone who helped us in any way, please accept this acknowledgement as a personal expression of our deepest gratitude and appreciation. You have helped make this very sad and difficult time a little easier.

"Let us never know

what old age is,

Let us know the

happiness time brings,

Not count the years."

Ausonius



Published in The Press on Jan. 25, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers