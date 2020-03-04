Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doug WATSON. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 3:00 p.m. St Stephen's Anglican Church Ashburton View Map Death Notice



Aged 89. Peacefully passed away on Thursday evening February 27, 2020, at Ross Home, Dunedin. His daughter Jane, son-in-law Stephen, granddaughter Anna, sister Betty Mangin, cousin Dorene Stalker and his many, many friends will miss him dearly. There will be a service celebrating Doug's life at the St Stephen's Anglican Church, Ashburton, on Monday, March 9, at 3.00pm. We would love to see you. I would like to acknowledge the wonderful care that Enliven Wanaka, Birchleigh Mosgiel and the Lindsay Ward, Ross Home, gave Dad during his final journey. The nurses and caregivers enabled Doug to enjoy life and be a valued member of the changing communities he belonged to. Dementia doctors, nurses and caregivers, thank you for your love, care and commitment you showed my father. Your job is challenging and you do it with love and compassion; thank you, thank you thank you, thank you. Without your love and care our loved ones would be lost.







WATSON, Doug:Aged 89. Peacefully passed away on Thursday evening February 27, 2020, at Ross Home, Dunedin. His daughter Jane, son-in-law Stephen, granddaughter Anna, sister Betty Mangin, cousin Dorene Stalker and his many, many friends will miss him dearly. There will be a service celebrating Doug's life at the St Stephen's Anglican Church, Ashburton, on Monday, March 9, at 3.00pm. We would love to see you. I would like to acknowledge the wonderful care that Enliven Wanaka, Birchleigh Mosgiel and the Lindsay Ward, Ross Home, gave Dad during his final journey. The nurses and caregivers enabled Doug to enjoy life and be a valued member of the changing communities he belonged to. Dementia doctors, nurses and caregivers, thank you for your love, care and commitment you showed my father. Your job is challenging and you do it with love and compassion; thank you, thank you thank you, thank you. Without your love and care our loved ones would be lost. Published in The Press on Mar. 4, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers