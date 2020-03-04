WATSON, Doug:
Aged 89. Peacefully passed away on Thursday evening February 27, 2020, at Ross Home, Dunedin. His daughter Jane, son-in-law Stephen, granddaughter Anna, sister Betty Mangin, cousin Dorene Stalker and his many, many friends will miss him dearly. There will be a service celebrating Doug's life at the St Stephen's Anglican Church, Ashburton, on Monday, March 9, at 3.00pm. We would love to see you. I would like to acknowledge the wonderful care that Enliven Wanaka, Birchleigh Mosgiel and the Lindsay Ward, Ross Home, gave Dad during his final journey. The nurses and caregivers enabled Doug to enjoy life and be a valued member of the changing communities he belonged to. Dementia doctors, nurses and caregivers, thank you for your love, care and commitment you showed my father. Your job is challenging and you do it with love and compassion; thank you, thank you thank you, thank you. Without your love and care our loved ones would be lost.
Published in The Press on Mar. 4, 2020