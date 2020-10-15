Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy WOODSIDE. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 p.m. 65 Vickerys Road Wigram View Map Death Notice



Dorothy Joy (Joy):

Passed peacefully at Darfield Hospital on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Much loved partner of Danny Busch. Loved mother of Darryn, and Michael and the late Angela Busch. Loved Nana Joy of Blake, Reuben, and Hugh. Treasured sister of Pauline (Dec), Stephen, and Mervyn. Loved stepmother of Gemma and Ashton, and Corey and Ginny. The family wish to thank the Malvern District Nurses and the staff at Darfield Hospital for their wonderful care of Joy. In lieu of flowers donations to the Breast Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages for the Family may be sent c/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Joy's life will be held in our Chapel at 65 Vickerys Road, Wigram, on Monday, October 19, at 2.00pm.







