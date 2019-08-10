WOODS, Dorothy Hannah
(nee Butters):
Aged 94 years. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Bishop Selwyn Rest Home, Christchurch. Dearly loved wife of the late Murray, loved mother and mother-in-law of Neville, Lorraine and Barry, and Joy. Loved Nana and Great-Nana to Jenny, Sean, Charlotte, Elizabeth, Glen, Zina, Thomas, Henry, Graeme, Shirley, William, Samuel, Kyle, Leanne and Zara. Celebration of Dorothy's life will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entrance Wilkinson's Road off Gardiners Road, Harewood, on Tuesday, August 13, at 10.30am. The family wish to pass on their special thanks to the kind and beautiful staff at the Bishop Selwyn Rest Home. Messages maybe addressed to the Woods family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013.
Published in The Press on Aug. 10, 2019