WHITING, Dorothy May:
Jeanette and Rob Douglas, Merilyn and Russell Glynn, John and Jane Whiting are saddened that their loved Mother, Gran, and GranD passed at Essie Summers on December 1, 2019, aged 95. Dearly loved wife of the late Maurice Whiting. Loved Gran of Taylor and Deb, Glenn and Kendri, Craig and Rosie, Cameron and Amy, Calem, Lukas. Loved GranD of Thomas, Mia, Finlay, Alec and Poppy.
Memories of her will always be cherished by those whose lives she touched.
Sincere thanks to the staff at Essie Summers for their care and compassion. Messages may be addressed to the Whiting family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A celebration of Dorothy's life will be held at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entry via Gardiners and Wilkinsons Road's, Harewood, on Monday, December 9, at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019