WALKER, Dorothy May
(Doss, Dot) (nee McKendrey):
Passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, on July 23, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, in her 90th year. Dearest wife of the late Des, dearly loved mum of the late Brian, cherished sister of Myra, Roy, and Phyl (all deceased), treasured aunty, great-aunty, great-great-aunty, sister-in-law, cousin, and friend to all.
Rest in Peace
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Doss Walker, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Nurse Maude Association would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Requiem Mass to celebrate Doss' amazing and vibrant life will be held in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 70 Spencer Street, Addington, on Monday, July 29 at 11.00am. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on July 25, 2019