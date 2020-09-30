TURNER,
Dorothy Christine (Dee):
On September 26, 2020, peacefully in Christchurch, aged 87 years. Loved mother of Susan, Garth, and Adrian. Loved Grandmother of Jymmie, Solly, Lottie, Sammy, and Great-Grandmother of Esme, Noah, and Emmy. Dearly loved sister of Mirriam, Daphne, and Nancye. Dearly loved by extended whanau; Lyndsey, Lib, Stu, Ulrike, Dom, Laura, Mellissa, Chris, and Mahina. A much loved Aunt by all her nieces and nephews. At Dee's request a private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Sept. 30, 2020