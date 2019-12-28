TERRY, Dorothy:
Peacefully in the care of her loving husband Jim and the staff of Calvary Rest Home on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Deanne and Chris Sara, Wayne and Ali, and Andrea and Norman Sobrien. Adored Nan of Rachel, James, Jeromy, Anita, Philip, Josiah, Elijah and a great-grandmother of her great-grandchildren. At Dorothy's request a private family service has been held. Messages to Jim, c/- Calvary Rest Home, 215 Centre Street, Invercargill 9812.
Published in The Press on Dec. 28, 2019