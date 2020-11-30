TE KOETI-MOORE, Dorothy

Mary Johnson (nee Giles):

In her 100th year. Passed away gracefully on November 27, 2020 supported by her loving family. A most cherished mother and mother-in-law of Brian and Brenda, Heather and Chris, Dorothy, Hazel and the late Gareth James, Grant Bates, Stephen Kerr, and Chris Taylor. Adored grandmother of Athena and Shaun, Thalia and Stan, Theon and Paula, Nicholas(dec), Leah and Ken, Sarah and Drew, Adrian and Tracey, Reuben and Kylee, Dylan, Qedric, Emlyn, Ruby, and Gma of Nick, and Brooke. A precious great-grandmother of five beautiful girls, Lydia, Silver, Mackenzie, Tia, and Francesca. A much loved daughter of the late Bernard and Gladys Giles, and sister of the late Rosie, Bernie, Joe, Beryl, Leo, Roy, Ursula and Rodney, and loved Aunt of all her nieces and nephews. A loving wife of Leonard Te Koeti and the late Ronald Moore, and a much loved and respected friend to many. The family would like to sincerely thank all of the wonderful people that have, with compassion and kindness, cared for Dorothy over the last nine years, Highfield Rest Home, Talbot Park and a special thank you to the staff at Margaret Wilson Hospital Wing, who have cared with so much love for Dorothy during the last five years, it is truly appreciated. A service for Dorothy will be held at St Albans Church, Munro Street, Pleasant Point, on Wednesday, December 2, at 1.30pm, followed by interment at the Pleasant Point Cemetery. Messages to the Te Koeti family, c/- PO Box 772, Timaru 7940.

Betts Funeral Services



