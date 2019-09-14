SWAINE, Dorothy Priscilla:

It has been two years now, time goes by quickly, but missing you is forever. We carry on as best we can, you are our strength still. Your flowers continue to explode into life, drawing on the warmth of spring. The lambs are running for joy. The Swallows are swooping around us, and the Fantails flit past in delicate ways. All reminding us of the important things, to appreciate those around us, and the time we had with you.

May you rest in peace,

and know you are with us still.



