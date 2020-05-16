Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy STOCK. View Sign Death Notice



Dorothy M.D. (Dot):

For everyone who knew Dorothy knew we called her Dot. Our much loved, cherished and adored wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who sadly passed away on Tuesday morning, May 12, 2020, at the age of 77. Dedicated in keeping her in our memories, loved wife and companion of John, cherished sister of Myra, Maureen, the late Vivian and their families, mother of David, Carole and Ian, grandmother of Tanneeka, Kylee, Nicole, Letitia, Shane, Meagan, Calib and Tayla-Shae, and great-grandmother of Kairi, Riley, Lucien, Alijah, Ebony, Jaxon, Jorja and Maive. Loved and missed by her fur baby Pippawoof. It would only be right to firstly say thank you to everyone's support and condolences from near and far. Secondly to acknowledge the love, dedication and care Carole and John gave while nursing Dot over the last several months. Dot was an amazing strong woman who had sass and demanded her dignity right to the very end. A private cremation has been held, a memorial service to celebrate Dot's life will be held at a later date. Messages to the Stock family, C/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.







