SMITH,
Dorothy Mary (nee Lee):
Died peacefully on October 11, 2019, aged 85 years. Very much loved wife of Alf, for almost 65 years. Beloved mother of Phill, Karl, and the late Neil, and Michael. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Dorothy Smith, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Service to celebrate Dorothy's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Thursday, October 17, at 10.00am. Private cremation to follow. Flowers most welcome.
"Dearly missed wife,
mother, and friend"
Published in The Press on Oct. 14, 2019