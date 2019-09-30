Guest Book View Sign Service Information Anisy Funeral Home 77 Shakespeare St Greymouth , West Coast 037685868 Death Notice



Dorothy Maycel (Dolly):

Passed away peacefully at Granger House Rest Home, Greymouth, on September 28, 2019. Late of Prebbleton Lodge 1969 - 1979. Dearly loved wife of the late Super Shrives, loved and treasured mum of Harry and Sue (Napier), Mary and Ron Fenemor, Frank and Shelley (all of Christchurch). Proud and special Nana Dolly of her 15 grandchildren, her 16 great-grandchildren, and great-great-Nana Dolly of the little bump. Loved daughter of Mary and Pop Johns (Kotuku), cherished sister of Audrey Nestor, Gordon Bennetts, Ollie Merriman, Gwen McNabb, Vida O'Niell, Jack and Elsie Johns (all deceased). Respected sister-in-law of Mrs Joan Feather (Picton), Stella Houlahan (dec), Beth Mathieson (dec), Margaret Gillman (dec), and Harry Shrives (dec). A favourite aunty of all her nieces and nephews.

Good friend to many and

will be sadly missed.

Aged 94 years. Flowers respectfully declined but donations to the Heart Kids West Coast, PO Box 212, Greymouth, would be appreciated and can be made at the service. Messages to c/- 77 Shakespeare Street, Greymouth. A celebration for Dolly will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at 1.30pm, at Anisy Funeral Home, 77 Shakespeare Street, Greymouth, followed by interment at Karoro Cemetery.

Resting in the care of

Anisy Funeral Home

Greymouth







