SCURR,
Dorothy Rachel (Dot):
Passed away peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospital on Monday, September 28, 2020 aged 79 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Sheree and Tony, Noeline, and Linda and John. Much loved Nana of Angela, Dane, Kristen, and Demi; Reneta, and Kere; Chelsea and Dylan. Dearly loved great-Nana of all her great-grandchildren. Messages to the Scurr family c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A service to celebrate Dot's life will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Press from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2020