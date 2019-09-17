ROSS,
Dorothy May (nee Hall):
Passed peacefully after a short illness at Resthaven, Gore, on Monday, September 16, 2019, surrounded by her family. Dearly loved wife of the late Noel Ross. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Karen Broome and Gill Richardson, Stanley and Eve (deceased), Gavin and Donna, Doug and Sally, Errol and Janine, Keith and Tania, Brent and Kylie Penson, respected mother-in-law of Ray Broome. Loved and cherished Nana and Great-Gran of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and a much loved sister, sister-in-law and cousin. In accordance with Dorothy's wishes a private graveside service will be held. Dorothy will be resting at 201 Paterson Road, Waimumu, until Thursday 5.00pm. Messages to 201 Paterson Road, RD 4, Gore 9774.
Published in The Press on Sept. 17, 2019