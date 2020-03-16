Dorothy ROBB

Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Bishopdale Church of Christ
Eastling Street
Bishopdale
View Map
Death Notice

ROBB, Dorothy:
On March 13, 2020, peacefully at Burwood Hospital, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Don, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Barry and the late Joan, John and Lynda, loved and cherished grandma of Carolyn and Michael, Graham and Lisa; Carla, Jenna and Leon, proud and loving great-grandma of Lexi, Charlie, Lucas, and Leo, and much loved sister of Betty. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Dorothy Robb, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Celebration of Dorothy's life will be held in the Bishopdale Church of Christ, Eastling Street, Bishopdale, on Thursday, March 19, at 11.00am.

Published in The Press on Mar. 16, 2020
