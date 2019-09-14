RICHARDS,
Dorothy Margaret:
Of Arrowtown, passed peacefully after a brief illness on September 12, 2019, at Dunedin Hospital. Dearly loved wife of Bob, cherished mother and best friend of Jeffrey (Melbourne), and loved sister of Valerie Booth (Darfield). Adored aunty of Rosalie, Andrew, Shannon, Jack and Sam. In lieu of flowers a donation for St John Ambulance Service may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Dorothy's life will be held at The Arrowtown Bowling Club, 6 Hertford Street, Arrowtown, on Thursday, September 19, at 1.30pm, followed by an interment at The Arrowtown Cemetery. Messages to: PO Box 20, Arrowtown 9351.
Published in The Press on Sept. 14, 2019