MUIR,

Dorothy Ada (nee Biggs):

Passed away after a short illness, in her 79th year, surrounded by family. Loved wife of the late Lloyd. Treasured mother of Richard and Susan (Chch), and Michaela and Ian Ryberg. Dearly loved grandma of Caitlin and Aimee. Beloved sister of Marilyn and Merv Wayne (Chch), and John and Anne-Marie Biggs. Beloved aunt of her nieces and nephews. The family wish to thank Warkworth Hospital for their love and care of Dorothy and her family at this sad time. Service to be held at Mahurangi Methodist Church, Snells Beach, on Monday, January 20, at 1.30pm.

"Don't be sad for long

that I have gone, be happy

that I was here" - Anon.

State of Grace

