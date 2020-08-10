Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Dorothy Jean (Dot):

On August 8, 2020, passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital. In her 89th year. Dearly loved wife and friend of the late Jack McPherson. Companion of Wally Grieve for the past 23 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Garry and Mandi (Whangarei), Glenda and George Janiec (Perth), Murray and Margaret, and Bruce and Denise. Loved Nana/Grandma of Candace and Jono, Trent and Isi; Michael and Mary, Simon and Rhiarn; Rhys and Lauren, Brydie and Neil; Brodie and Amber, and Scott. Loved Nana Dot of all her great-grandchildren. Messages to the McPherson Family, c/- PO Box 339, Ashburton 7740. Donations to the Starship Children's Hospital would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Dot's life will be held at our Chapel, cnr East and Cox Streets, Ashburton, on Thursday, August 13, commencing at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Ashburton New Lawn Cemetery.







McPHERSON,Dorothy Jean (Dot):On August 8, 2020, passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital. In her 89th year. Dearly loved wife and friend of the late Jack McPherson. Companion of Wally Grieve for the past 23 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Garry and Mandi (Whangarei), Glenda and George Janiec (Perth), Murray and Margaret, and Bruce and Denise. Loved Nana/Grandma of Candace and Jono, Trent and Isi; Michael and Mary, Simon and Rhiarn; Rhys and Lauren, Brydie and Neil; Brodie and Amber, and Scott. Loved Nana Dot of all her great-grandchildren. Messages to the McPherson Family, c/- PO Box 339, Ashburton 7740. Donations to the Starship Children's Hospital would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Dot's life will be held at our Chapel, cnr East and Cox Streets, Ashburton, on Thursday, August 13, commencing at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Ashburton New Lawn Cemetery. Published in The Press from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers