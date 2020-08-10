McPHERSON,
Dorothy Jean (Dot):
On August 8, 2020, passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital. In her 89th year. Dearly loved wife and friend of the late Jack McPherson. Companion of Wally Grieve for the past 23 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Garry and Mandi (Whangarei), Glenda and George Janiec (Perth), Murray and Margaret, and Bruce and Denise. Loved Nana/Grandma of Candace and Jono, Trent and Isi; Michael and Mary, Simon and Rhiarn; Rhys and Lauren, Brydie and Neil; Brodie and Amber, and Scott. Loved Nana Dot of all her great-grandchildren. Messages to the McPherson Family, c/- PO Box 339, Ashburton 7740. Donations to the Starship Children's Hospital would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Dot's life will be held at our Chapel, cnr East and Cox Streets, Ashburton, on Thursday, August 13, commencing at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Ashburton New Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Press from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020