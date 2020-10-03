McNAMARA, Dorothy Mary
(nee Robinson):
On Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Lister Home Waimate. Dearly loved wife of the late Gerald, and beloved mum of Maureen. Loved daughter of Andy and Doll Robinson (both deceased). Loved sister and sister-in-law of Noreen and the late Jock Gaul, Wendy and the late Jack Robinson (Waimate), Gavin and Jenepher, Bill and Molly, Keith, Ken and Pat Robinson (all deceased). Loved Aunty of all her nieces and nephews. At Dorothy's request a private service will be held.
R.I.P.
Published in The Press on Oct. 3, 2020