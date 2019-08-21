Dorothy MCAULEY

Death Notice

McAULEY,
Dorothy Lois (Lo)
(nee McAllister):
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family, on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Nurse Maude Hospice. Much loved wife of David, and cherished mother of Grant, Justine and Glenn, and dearly loved granny. Oldest of eight children of the late Kathleen Hinemoa Carroll (nee McAllister). In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Hospice can be made at the service. Messages to the family, c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440. A celebration of Lois' life will be held at the Harewood Crematorium, Wilkinsons Road, Harewood, Tomorrow (Friday), at 10.30am.

Published in The Press from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019
