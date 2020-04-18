Dorothy-Mae STANLEY-JOBLIN

Guest Book
  • "My dear Sally , birthday buddy. I will so miss my visits..."
    - DeArna Stanley Joblin
  • "I will miss seeing Sally at the supermarket and her fun and..."
  • "my name is cheryl beveridge,and i used to work with your..."
    - Cheryl 'Nan' Beveridge
Death Notice


STANLEY-JOBLIN,
Dorothy-Mae (Sally):
Sally passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Merivale Retirement Village, aged 85 years. Mum passed peacefully as I held her hand after her 8 month battle with cancer. Daughter of David and Olive Joseph, beloved Mum of Brent, mother-in-law of Hayley and cherished Grandma to Olivia-Mae and Jack.
We love and miss you so much more than we have words for. Our love forever, rest peacefully Mum.
Thanks to all the wonderful staff at the Merivale Retirement Village for their care. We are planning a remembrance with family and friends once the current lockdown is at level 2.
- Brent, Hayley, Olivia-Mae and Jack.

Published in The Press on Apr. 18, 2020
