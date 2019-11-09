Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy MACLEAN. View Sign Death Notice



Dorothy Margaret:

On November 6, 2019, peacefully at WesleyCare, aged 86 years, beloved sister of the late Michael, beloved sister-in-law of Anne, and Mary, beloved aunt to Alison, Roger, Lesley, Tony, Liz, Catherine and their partners, much loved great-aunt and great-great-aunt. A long term resident of Wesley Village, and loved friend of WesleyCare Residents. Special thanks to all the staff at WesleyCare for their amazing love, support and care. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Dorothy Maclean, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers donations to WesleyCare would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Dorothy will be held in the WesleyCare Chapel, Marblewood Drive, Christchurch, on Tuesday, November 12, at 1.30pm, thereafter private cremation.







