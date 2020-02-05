LYNDS, Dorothy Rita:
Dorothy passed away peacefully in the loving care of Te Puke Country Lodge on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late John Lynds. Loved mother of Shirley and Martin Mortara of Kanwal, Leslie, and the late Caralyn, Gilbert, Trevor and Julie-Anne of Christchurch, Dennis and Donna, Diane and Barry Gregory of Townsville. Grandmother to 12 grandchildren, great-grandmother to 13 great-grandchildren. A service for Dorothy will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga, on Friday, February 7 at 2.00pm. All communications to the Lynds Family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Press on Feb. 5, 2020