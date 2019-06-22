LAWRENCE,
Dorothy Lorraine (Lorraine)
(nee Grant):
Passed away on June 18, 2019, at the Nurse Maude Hospice, aged 79. Much loved wife and soulmate of Bud for 59 years. Loved mother of Dean and the late Shelley. Much loved gran of Dana and Blake, Kendra and Callum. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Nancy (deceased), Robin and Wilma, Mervyn and Carol, Owen and Kathy. Messages c/- the Lawrence family to PO Box 35046, Christchurch 8640. At Lorraine's request, a private service has been held.
Published in The Press on June 22, 2019