HUGGINS, Dorothy Margaret
(nee Grenfell):
21.2.1930 - 27.2.2020
Peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, in her 90th year. Loving wife of the late Henry, much loved Mother and friend of Julie and the late Paul. Treasured Nana of Angela and Peter Collier, Anthony and Julie Huggins, and Lance and Jaimie Huggins, proud Great-Grandmother of James, Sophie, Rebecca, Hamish, Paul and Lily. Messages may be addressed to the Huggins family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013.
"May you rest in peace and be reunited with those you have lost and missed deeply. Big hugs from all of us until we meet again. We love you."
A Celebration of Dorothy's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Tuesday, March 3 at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Feb. 29, 2020