Dorothy Margaret (Dot):

On November 28, 2020, peacefully at The Russley Village, "Ashley Suites" aged 84 years, surrounded by her loving family and friends. Dearly loved wife of the late Trevor. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Julie and John Mehrtens, Wayne and Mary, Lorraine and Gary, and Michael. Cherished Nana of Rochelle and Rebecca, Shane, Trevor, and Kerry, Sarah and Kate, and Mikayla. Beloved Nana Dot to all her great-grandchildren. Dear friend of Terry, Julia, and too many other friends, family, workmates, Cubs and fellow Cub leaders to name.

Now at Peace

Messages to the family of Dot Hodgkinson, c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. A service of remembrance and farewell for Dot will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, 15 Wilkinsons Rd, off Gardiners Rd, on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 11.30am.







