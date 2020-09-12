GORDON,
Dorothy Joan (Joan)
(née Marshall/Hockey):
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at MetlifeCare Rest Home, aged 93. Dearly loved wife of the late David for 67 years. Loved and respected mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Janette; Patricia and Ken; Dorothy and Noel; and Andrew and Gail. A loved grandmother to Matthew, Christopher, Jeffery; Carrigan, Rachel, Alison, Douglas, Daniel; Kathryn, Michelle, and Stephanie. And a loved great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. A service for Joan will be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North, on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at 11.30am, followed by private cremation. Messages can be sent to the Gordon family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in The Press on Sept. 12, 2020