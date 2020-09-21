GIBBENS, Dorothy Helen:
On September 18, 2020, passed away peacefully at Summerset at Wigram, in her 92nd year. Dearly loved wife of Owen, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Robin, Helen (deceased), Glenn and Marija, Leigh-Anne and Malcolm, and Heather and Geoff, loved gran of Victoria (deceased); Jason; Daniel, Nicholas, Hollie-Lee, Tiffany, and Brittany; loved great-gran of Sienna, Owen, and Espen.
'Forever loved and always
in our hearts'
Special thanks to all the staff at Summerset at Wigram for the wonderful care given to Dorothy. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Dorothy Gibbens, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to SPCA would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Dorothy's life will be held at Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road, Harewood Tomorrow (Tuesday), September 22 at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Sept. 21, 2020