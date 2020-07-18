FENWICK,
Dorothy Mary (Dot)
(previously Boyte, nee Pullar):
Passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, whilst travelling home from her Otematata bach. Beloved wife of John, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Aidan and Leanne, David and Vanessa, and Camille and Andrew; adored and adoring Nana of Bradley and Khloe. Dot was the light of our lives and was loved by a wide circle of family and friends. She will be missed dearly by everyone. The family is grateful to the Rakaia Fire Service, St John Ashburton, and medical professionals Sue and Emily who did their utmost to help Dot. Due to border quarantine requirements, our funeral service for Dot will be held in approximately two weeks' time. Funeral details to be advised.
