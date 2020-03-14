CUMMINS,
Dorothy Helen (Dot):
Passed away peacefully at WesleyCare Hospital with family by her side on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, aged 87 years. Beloved wife of the late Ian. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Philippa and Peter Lazzara (USA), Gerald and Robyn, Jan and Chris. Much loved Nana Dot and Gran to Garrick, Mitchell, Matt, Arabella, Caitlin and Andre. Loved sister of Alison and the late Morris Macdonald. Many thanks to the staff at WesleyCare for all their loving care of Dot. Messages to the Cummins family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Funeral Service for Dot will be held at the WesleyCare Chapel, 91 Harewood Road, on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
