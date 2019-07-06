CRAW, Dorothy Eileen:
Tim and Sue, Richard and Dani, Nigel, Andrea and Mark, and their families, wish to express their gratitude for the wonderful support, visits, phone calls, many cards, heartfelt messages, and flowers, following the passing of their dear Mum, Dorothy. Thank you so very much to those of you who attended Dorothy's service and celebrated the life of a loving and kind person. You made it a very special farewell. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement from us all.
Published in The Press on July 6, 2019