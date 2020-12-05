COFFIN, Dorothy Anne:
(Late of Lady Wigram
Retirement Village). It is with sadness we announce the passing of Dorothy on December 4, 2020, at Mayfair Lifecare, aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of the late David. Much loved and treasured mother and mother-in-law of Suzanne and Gerry Westenberg (Christchurch), Peter (Waihola), Andrew and Michelle (Timaru), loved grandma of Scott, Craig, Hope, and Faith. Loved second daughter of the late Bert and Janet Walker. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Ron and the late Jenny Fensom, Ellen and Alan Harcus, and John and Sue Walker. Sister-in-law of June and the late Alf Coffin, the late Doll and Colin Atkinson, the late Valmai and Len Beattie, Beverley and the late Mervyn Spence.
'Will be sadly missed
but will always be
in our hearts'.
Special thanks to the staff at Mayfair Lifecare, the staff at Ward 14, Christchurch Hospital, and Dr Kathryn Hunt for their wonderful care and support. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Dorothy Coffin, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers donations, to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Dorothy's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, December 8, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Dec. 5, 2020