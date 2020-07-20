BRIESEMAN,
Dorothy Evelyn
(Dot, Dottie, Dumps):
On July 17, 2020, peacefully, at Mossbrae Healthcare, Mosgiel; in her 90th year. Loved wife of the late Alan, deeply loved mother, mother-in-law, and treasured friend of John and Dawn (Mosgiel), and Peter and Ness (Brisbane), loved Nana of Morgan, and Ryan; David, Alanah, AJ, Corey and Jordyn, and a loved Great-Nana. Special thanks to the Argyle team at Mossbrae for their compassion and care over the last 12 months, and to Dr Robert Morton, for his kindness, respect and care of Dottie over the years. Due to the quarantine and border restrictions, a gathering to celebrate Dot's life will be held at a later date. A private cremation is to be held. Messages to the Brieseman Family, 11 Windermere Drive, Mosgiel 9024.
Published in The Press from July 20 to July 21, 2020