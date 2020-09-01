BLACK, Dorothy Maud:
On August 29, 2020, peacefully at Ilam Lifecare, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jenny and Ian, Glen and Ian, 'Grandma Dorothy' of Naomi, Jono, Lisa, Leah, Nicole, and Matt, and great-granny of her 15 great-grandchildren. Loved sister of Iris, Marj, the late Bruce, and the late Jack. Special thanks to the staff of Ilam Lifecare for their wonderful care of Dorothy. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Dorothy Black, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Due to current restrictions on large gatherings, please contact the family if you wish to attend Dorothy's service which will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020. Please email [email protected] or phone 0276 232464.
Published in The Press on Sept. 1, 2020