Guest Book
  • "Very happy memories of the fun times working with Dorothy-..."
    - Annette Bonnett
  • "Very fond memories of the happy fun times working with..."
  • "I will miss you Dorothy You were a loved sister who meant..."
Service Information
Academy Funeral Services Ltd
65 Main South Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033430919
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
1:30 p.m.
Harewood Crematorium Chapel
Wilkinsons Road, (via Gardiners Road)
Death Notice

ANDREW, Dorothy Eileen:
On November 7, 2019, at Palm Grove Rest Home and Retirement Village, three days before her 90th birthday. Dearly loved daughter of the late James and Winifred. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Noeleen and the late Laurence, the late Ashley and Marjorie, the late Leslie, the late Elsie, Ivan, the late Eric and Carol, Mavis and the late Len, Beverley and late Ray Bunter, the late Barry, and Gavin and loved Aunt of all her nieces and nephews.
Rest in Peace
Special thanks to the staff at Palm Grove for their care shown to Dorothy. Messages to the Andrew family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch, 8443. A Funeral Service for Dorothy will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road, (via Gardiners Road), on Thursday, November 14, at 1.30pm.

Published in The Press on Nov. 9, 2019
