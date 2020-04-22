Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Dorothea Madeline (Dot):

On April 18, 2020, passed away peacefully at The Village Palms Retirement Village, aged 94 years. Beloved wife of the late Joseph, very much loved mum and mum-in-law of Alison and David McCosh, Ron and the late Beverley Schist, Joy and Laurie Fabian, Debbie O'Neill and partner Wayne, adored Nana Dot of her 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Rest in peace

Thanks so much to the management and the amazing staff at The Village Palms for their love and care of mum over the past 28 months. You were the best mum, nana, and great-nana that anyone could wish for. A private burial will be held. A gathering to remember Dorothea will be held at a later date.







