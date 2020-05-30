Doris WINTER

Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Service
Friday, Jun. 5, 2020
10:00 a.m.
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
Death Notice

WINTER,
Doris Shirley (Shirley):
Shirley passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Aged 94 years. Shirley was a dearly loved mother of Lesley and the late Christopher, loved mother-in-law of Bob, loved wife of the late Cliff, loved grandmother of Michael, Suzanne, Maddie, James, and Nigel and a loved great-grandmother.
"Shirley will be sadly missed by her family and friends"
Many thanks to the staff at Thorrington Village for their care and support shown to Shirley. Messages for the Winter family may be sent C/- 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. A Service for Shirley will be held in our John Rhind Chapel, 19 London Street, on Friday, June 5, at 10.00am.

Published in The Press on May 30, 2020
