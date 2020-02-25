SMITH, Doris Eleanor:
Passed away peacefully with family by her side at Strathallan Life Care, on Friday, February 21, 2020. Now safe in the arms of Jesus in her 103rd year. Loved wife of the late Allan. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Yvonne and Bruce Gray (Timaru), Neil and the late Margaret Smith (ChCh), Mary-Anne and Rob Kennedy (Victoria, Aust), Roslyn and Laurie Thomson (Brisbane, Aust), and Andrea and David Wreford (Timaru). Loved grandma of Alastair, Jennifer, Adele, Desiree, Heidi; Aaron, Blair; Allan; Sam and Ben. Loved great-grandma to all her great-grandchildren. A very special thank you for the wonderful care given by the staff of Strathallan Life Care. A private family celebration of Doris's life will be at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 2.00pm. Please, no black to be worn. Messages to Smith family, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.
Published in The Press on Feb. 25, 2020