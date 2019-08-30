NORTMAN, Doris Ann:
On August 28, 2019, at Ballarat Care Home, Rangiora. Dearly loved wife of the late Harry. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Ann and the late Selwyn Hope, Kathleen and the late Tony Nortman, Brian and the late Maureen Nortman, and the late Kevin Nortman. Loved Nana and Great-Nana. A service to celebrate Doris's life will be held at Northbrook Chapel Spark Lane, (off Northbrook Road) Rangiora, on Tuesday, September 3, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter. Messages to the Nortman family, c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.
Published in The Press from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019